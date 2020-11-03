UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latin America Should Revive UNASUR Regional Bloc - Argentine President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 08:26 PM

Latin America Should Revive UNASUR Regional Bloc - Argentine President

Burying the idea of an integrated Latin America would have been a serious mistake, so it is in the region's interest to revive the UNASUR bloc, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez told Sputnik in an interview

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Burying the idea of an integrated Latin America would have been a serious mistake, so it is in the region's interest to revive the UNASUR bloc, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez told Sputnik in an interview.

"Latin America has seen a divide over the past four years. Once, Latin America was close to the chance of creating a single bloc to face the challenge of globalization. UNASUR served this [goal]. It ensured the co-existence of countries that did not think exactly the same. It was a great experience that has been destroyed over the past four years to the detriment of Latin America. We must restore this regional bloc .

.. This is a matter of regional interests, " Fernandez said.

The Argentine leader added that "not thinking of an integrated Latin America would have been a grave mistake."

UNASUR is a regional organization that became a legal entity back in 2011. While it once comprised 12 South American nations, most of them have since pulled out.

In late October, former Bolivian leader Evo Morales told Sputnik in an interview that he had recently visited Venezuela to meet with President Nicolas Maduro. According to Morales, who has been living in Argentina since his resignation in November 2019, he has discussed the idea of reviving UNASUR with Fernandez and Maduro.

Related Topics

Same Argentina Venezuela October November 2019

Recent Stories

Protest rally held to denounce blasphemous caricat ..

3 minutes ago

Numbers of Early Voters in 2020 US Election Top To ..

3 minutes ago

154 new Corona cases reported in capital: NCOC

3 minutes ago

Vienna Mayor Praises Police's Swift Response to Te ..

6 minutes ago

Argentina Not Planning to Ask IMF for More Loans - ..

6 minutes ago

African Union condemns attacks on civilians in Eth ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.