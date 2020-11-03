Latin America Should Revive UNASUR Regional Bloc - Argentine President

(@FahadShabbir)

Burying the idea of an integrated Latin America would have been a serious mistake, so it is in the region's interest to revive the UNASUR bloc, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez told Sputnik in an interview

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Burying the idea of an integrated Latin America would have been a serious mistake, so it is in the region's interest to revive the UNASUR bloc, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez told Sputnik in an interview.

"Latin America has seen a divide over the past four years. Once, Latin America was close to the chance of creating a single bloc to face the challenge of globalization. UNASUR served this [goal]. It ensured the co-existence of countries that did not think exactly the same. It was a great experience that has been destroyed over the past four years to the detriment of Latin America. We must restore this regional bloc .

.. This is a matter of regional interests, " Fernandez said.

The Argentine leader added that "not thinking of an integrated Latin America would have been a grave mistake."

UNASUR is a regional organization that became a legal entity back in 2011. While it once comprised 12 South American nations, most of them have since pulled out.

In late October, former Bolivian leader Evo Morales told Sputnik in an interview that he had recently visited Venezuela to meet with President Nicolas Maduro. According to Morales, who has been living in Argentina since his resignation in November 2019, he has discussed the idea of reviving UNASUR with Fernandez and Maduro.