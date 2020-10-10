UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latin America To Bear Worst Impact From Coronavirus: World Bank

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 12:02 AM

Latin America to bear worst impact from coronavirus: World Bank

Latin America and the Caribbean will suffer the worst economic and health impact from the coronavirus, the World Bank said Friday, forecasting a nearly 8.0 percent drop in regional GDP

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ):Latin America and the Caribbean will suffer the worst economic and health impact from the coronavirus, the World Bank said Friday, forecasting a nearly 8.0 percent drop in regional GDP.

"Our region is suffering the worst economic and health impacts of Covid-19 of anywhere in the world," according to Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, the Bank's regional vice president.

He said the findings in the report "calls for clarity on how to combat the pandemic and put the economies back on track for a swift recovery." In its report, "The Cost of Staying Healthy" the Bank addresses the impact of the pandemic in a region with with high Covid-19 mortality and infection rates such as Brazil, Mexico and Peru.

"The number of deaths per million people is as high as in advanced economies, if not more, but the resources available to counter the shock are much more constrained," it said.

The bank forecasts a recovery with growth of 4.

0 percent in 2021.

The report forecasts a region-wide 7.9 percent drop in GDP, a slightly more negative outlook for 2020 than its last assessment in June of a likely 7.2 percent contraction.

Crisis-wracked Venezuela -- in acute recession for several years and with a government that at least 50 countries refuse to recognize -- is not taken into account in the figures.

The Covid-related economic crisis follows "several years of disappointing economic growth and limited progress on social indicators, and right after a wave of social unrest," the report said.

"The social damage is immense" the institution warned, adding that unemployment rates had soared across the region, "sometimes substantially."Surveys conducted in 13 countries in the region showed that the share of households suffering a decline in income is higher than the share experiencing job losses, it said.

Related Topics

World World Bank Job Bank Progress Brazil Peru Mexico Venezuela June 2020 From Government Share Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN Secretary-General hails World Food Programme’ ..

5 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes mental ..

20 minutes ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh dubs PDM as Pakistan Dacoit Mov ..

2 minutes ago

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Settlement Should Be ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Only Politician Able to Ensure Progress in K ..

2 minutes ago

UN World Food Programme wins 2020 Nobel Peace Priz ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.