Latin America Unsupportive of Arms Supplies to Ukraine - Mexican Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Latin America does not support foreign weapon supplies to Ukraine, considering it an unintelligent move prolonging the conflict, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday.

"I don't think sending weapons to prolong a conflict has support in Latin America. Neither does it seem very intelligent because the costs are going to be very high for the European Union, for Russia and to some degree for everyone else," Ebrard told the Financial Times newspaper.

Mexico's top diplomat believes Latin American countries are more inclined to "try to seek or imagine how there could be a political solution to this conflict."

Other Latin American top officials and defense authorities said that they would not hand over Russian weapons to Ukraine and stressed that it was "inappropriate" to provide armament to fuel the Ukrainian conflict.

"Even if they end up as scrap in Colombia, we will not hand over Russian weapons to be taken to Ukraine to prolong a war. We are not with either side. We are for peace," Colombian President Gustavo Petro was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that the country had "no interest in passing on munitions to be used in the war between Ukraine and Russia," according to the report.

The president also said that "Brazil is a country of peace. At this moment, we need to find those who want peace, a word that has so far been used very little," the Financial Times reported.

In addition, Argentinian Defense Ministry's spokesperson also said in the report that Buenos Aires was not going "to co-operate with the war," adding that "it is not appropriate to co-operate by sending arms to the conflict in Europe."

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. In December, Kiev said it hoped to receive tanks from Western countries in 2023.

In February, Ukraine's government started negotiations with its allies on the supply of longer-range missiles and jets to prepare for a counter-offensive. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation that could lead to direct involvement of US and NATO in the conflict.