UrduPoint.com

Latin America Unsupportive Of Arms Supplies To Ukraine - Mexican Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Latin America Unsupportive of Arms Supplies to Ukraine - Mexican Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Latin America does not support foreign weapon supplies to Ukraine, considering it an unintelligent move prolonging the conflict, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday.

"I don't think sending weapons to prolong a conflict has support in Latin America. Neither does it seem very intelligent because the costs are going to be very high for the European Union, for Russia and to some degree for everyone else," Ebrard told the Financial Times newspaper.

Mexico's top diplomat believes Latin American countries are more inclined to "try to seek or imagine how there could be a political solution to this conflict."

Other Latin American top officials and defense authorities said that they would not hand over Russian weapons to Ukraine and stressed that it was "inappropriate" to provide armament to fuel the Ukrainian conflict.

"Even if they end up as scrap in Colombia, we will not hand over Russian weapons to be taken to Ukraine to prolong a war. We are not with either side. We are for peace," Colombian President Gustavo Petro was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that the country had "no interest in passing on munitions to be used in the war between Ukraine and Russia," according to the report.

The president also said that "Brazil is a country of peace. At this moment, we need to find those who want peace, a word that has so far been used very little," the Financial Times reported.

In addition, Argentinian Defense Ministry's spokesperson also said in the report that Buenos Aires was not going "to co-operate with the war," adding that "it is not appropriate to co-operate by sending arms to the conflict in Europe."

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. In December, Kiev said it hoped to receive tanks from Western countries in 2023.

In February, Ukraine's government started negotiations with its allies on the supply of longer-range missiles and jets to prepare for a counter-offensive. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation that could lead to direct involvement of US and NATO in the conflict.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe European Union Buenos Aires Kiev Lead Brazil Colombia Turkish Lira February December From Government Top Weapon

Recent Stories

GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activat ..

GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activate electronic data interchange ..

1 minute ago
 Ishaq Dar to present Finance Supplementary Bill in ..

Ishaq Dar to present Finance Supplementary Bill in NA today

10 minutes ago
 Emirates Relief Field hospital continues to provid ..

Emirates Relief Field hospital continues to provide medical care for Turkish ear ..

31 minutes ago
 Peshawar Zalmi fined over slow over-rate in match ..

Peshawar Zalmi fined over slow over-rate in match against Karachi Kings

58 minutes ago
 LPakistan, Kuwait agree to boost economic ties in ..

LPakistan, Kuwait agree to boost economic ties in diverse fields

1 hour ago
 Federal cabinet approves 'Finance Supplementary Bi ..

Federal cabinet approves 'Finance Supplementary Bill 2023'

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.