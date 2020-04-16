UrduPoint.com
Latin American Economies Face Specter Of Another 'Lost Decade' Due To Pandemic - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Latin America may experience a lost decade that began in 2015 despite a possible economic recovery expected next year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday.

"Given the dramatic contraction in 2020 and as countries implement polices to contain the pandemic and to support their economies - as emphasized in our previous blog - a sharp recovery in 2021 can be expected.

Yet, even under this quick recovery scenario, the region faces the specter of another 'lost decade' during 2015- 25," the IMF said in a blog post.

