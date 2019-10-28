The leaders of Bolivia, Chile, and Cuba congratulated on Monday Argentina opposition's candidate Alberto Fernandez with winning the country's presidential election

Argentina held its presidential election on Sunday. With 96.5 percent of the votes already processed, Fernandez emerged as the clear winner by getting 48 percent of votes, followed by the incumbent Mauricio Macri, who got 40.4 percent.

"I congratulate the Argentinian people for an exemplary and democratic election with ample participation. I congratulate @alferdez with his big triumph and am certain that we will work with will, strength and a vision of the future in favor of our peoples and the Latin American integration," Chilean President Sebastian Pinera tweeted.

His sentiments were echoed by Bolivian President Evo Morales and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, who also noted the democratic character of the election.

The president-elect will assume the office on December 10.

In August, Fernandez's victory in the Primary election caused a 30-percent plunge of Argentina's Currency.