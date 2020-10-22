UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latin America's GDP To Fall By 8.1% In 2020, To Grow By 3.6% Next Year - IMF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 10:14 PM

Latin America's GDP to Fall by 8.1% in 2020, to Grow by 3.6% Next Year - IMF

Latin America and the Caribbean's (LAC) economy will contract by 8.1 percent this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but will then recover, growing by 3.6 percent in 2021, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Latin America and the Caribbean's (LAC) economy will contract by 8.1 percent this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but will then recover, growing by 3.6 percent in 2021, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday.

"Real GDP is expected to contract sharply in 2020, followed by a partial recovery in 2021. Reflecting deep recessions across the region, growth in LAC is projected at -8.1 percent in 2020 and 3.6 percent in 2021," the IMF said in its report Western Hemisphere: Pandemic Persistence Clouds the Recovery.

The Latin American countries are suffering from "a historic collapse" in economic activity in the second quarter of 2020, while Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru have faced "larger quarterly GDP contractions than in any recession on record," the organization stressed.

"The strong recovery in remittances and exports, together with low oil prices, will contribute to a milder contraction in Central America, Panama, and the Dominican Republic, while tourism-dependent Caribbean countries will experience more severe recessions because of the sharp and long-lasting decline in tourism. After a steep and broad-based collapse in activity in the second quarter, regional GDP is expected to rebound in the second half of 2020 and continue a gradual recovery," the report read.

Last week, the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook that the global GDP would declinein 2020 less than previously expected and now is forecast to contract by 4.4 percent rather than 4.9 percent. However, the IMF has downgraded forecast for global economic recovery in 2021 to 5.2 percent.

Related Topics

IMF World Exports Oil Brazil Panama Peru Dominican Republic Chile Colombia Mexico 2020 From

Recent Stories

First board meeting of Legal Aid Authority held

31 seconds ago

Profiteers fined in Okara

33 seconds ago

NATO Ministers Support De-Confliction Mechanism in ..

35 seconds ago

Guterres Reiterates Call on UN Day for Global Ceas ..

4 minutes ago

France extends Covid curfew to cover 46 million pe ..

4 minutes ago

No plan to impose Governor Rule in Sindh: Imran Is ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.