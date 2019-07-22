Latvia Asks Finland for Help Reaching Out to Tanker Crew Member Detained by Iran - Embassy

The Latvian Foreign Ministry contacted the Finnish Embassy in Tehran asking for its assistance in dealing with the situation of a Latvian sailor who was aboard the UK-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker, Laura Vanhanen, the Finnish embassy's deputy head of mission, said on Monday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The Latvian Foreign Ministry contacted the Finnish Embassy in Tehran asking for its assistance in dealing with the situation of a Latvian sailor who was aboard the UK-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker, Laura Vanhanen, the Finnish embassy's deputy head of mission, said on Monday.

The vessel was seized by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, with Iranian authorities saying that the tanker had violated international maritime rules. Stena Bulk, the company operating the ship, said, on its part, that the vessel was "in full compliance with all navigation and international regulations." There were 23 sailors of Indian, Latvian, Russian and Filipino nationality aboard the ship.

"The Latvian Foreign Ministry on weekend asked for assistance, first orally and then in writing. Latvia has no embassy in Iran, therefore it asked Finland for help in accordance with EU legislation," Vanhanen told the Finnish national broadcasting company Yle.

She added that the Finnish Embassy was in contact with both the Iranian Foreign Ministry and Latvian authorities.

The incident with the Stena Impero tanker comes after UK marines helped detain an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar earlier this month on suspicion it was carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif accused London of piracy.