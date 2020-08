Latvia Bans Entry to 30 Belarusians, Including Alexander Lukashenko - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Latvia imposed a travel ban on 30 Belarusians including President Alexander Lukashenko, Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said Monday.

"Latvia imposes travel ban on 30 Belarusian citizens, including Alexander #Lukashenko.

They are responsible for presidential election fraud and violence against peaceful demonstrations in #Belarus, we support independent and democratic Belarus, and we stand by its people," Rinkevics said on Twitter.