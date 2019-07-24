UrduPoint.com
Latvian authorities have banned Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency's Baltnews.lv website, claiming that it threatens Ukraine's sovereignty

MOSCOW/RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Latvian authorities have banned Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency's Baltnews.lv website, claiming that it threatens Ukraine's sovereignty.

According to a Sputnik correspondent in Riga, the website is currently not available in Latvia.

According to the notification of the national domain registrar, seen by Sputnik, the Latvian Foreign Ministry has ruled that Baltnews.lv violates the European Union's decision, issued on March 17, 2014, on sanctions "in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

"

In its letter to Baltnews.lv administrator, the University of Latvia's Institute of Mathematics and Computer Science, which functions as the national domain registrar, said that the Latvian Foreign Ministry ruled that registering the domain of the website was a violation of the provisions of the EU regulation. According to the letter, individuals responsible for this violation may face criminal charges.

