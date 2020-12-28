Latvia Begins Vaccination of Medical Workers Against COVID-19 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Latvia began a campaign to vaccinate medical workers against COVID-19 on Monday, the republic's Ministry of Health said

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Latvia began a campaign to vaccinate medical workers against COVID-19 on Monday, the republic's Ministry of Health said.

"Voluntary vaccination of medical personnel against COVID-19 will begin today in the vaccination rooms in Latvian hospitals," the ministry said.

The first to receive the vaccine was a medical worker at the Pauls Stradins Clinical University Hospital in Riga, which is one of the largest hospitals in the republic. The hospital plans to vaccinate 1,055 employees over the next three days.

The first batch of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine under the brand name Comirnaty was delivered to Latvia on Saturday.