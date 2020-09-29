UrduPoint.com
Latvia Calls For Ending Hostilities, Returning To Peace Process In Nagorno-Karabakh

Latvia calls for a renewal of the peace process and discontinuation of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh territory, Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Tuesday following a phone call with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov

"Had a phone conversation with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, discussed current situation around #NagornoKarabakh, #Latvia urges for immediate cessation of hostilities and the resumption of the political process under the auspices of OSCE Minsk group co-chairs," Rinkevics tweeted.

Since 1991, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been waging an on-and-off war over Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority autonomy that proclaimed independence from what then was the Soviet Azerbaijan Republic.

In 1992, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe � the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe at the time - created the Minsk Group, co-chaired by Russia, France and the United States, to facilitate a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Tensions intensified in the region on Sunday, with both sides accusing each other of carrying out provocations. Armenia and the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh republic declared martial law and general mobilization, while Azerbaijan declared partial martial law and partial mobilization.

