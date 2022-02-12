Latvia Calls on Its Citizens to Leave Ukraine Due to Security Situation - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Latvian Foreign Ministry on Friday urged its citizens to leave Ukraine, and those unable to leave it are advised to register with the Consular Register or apply to Latvia's embassy in Kiev.

"In view of the serious threat to security posed by Russia near the Ukrainian border and the credible threat of escalation of the situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges Latvian nationals to depart from Ukraine in the near term. We suggest that any accessible safe means of transportation be used - flights or land routes to or via EU/NATO member states," the ministry said in a written statement.

The ministry also recommended Latvian nationals cancel trips to Ukraine due to the "serious nature of the situation," and provided warning SMS to all Latvia-registered mobile communication users who are currently in Ukraine.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened in recent weeks with the United States and the European Union raising concerns over Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border, and NATO urging allies to boost their military support for Kiev. The EU also expressed concerns over the possible disruption of Russia's energy supplies to Europe in the event of an escalation, while holding talks with the United States and other suppliers concerning the issue.

Russia in turn has on many occasions denied allegations of intending to invade its neighbor, pointing out that NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its national security while hampering efforts toward peaceful resolution in Ukraine.