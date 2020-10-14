UrduPoint.com
Latvia Cancels Military Parades Set for November Over COVID-19 Pandemic - Defense Ministry

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Latvia will not hold military parades scheduled for November 11 and 18 due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Baltic country's Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Latvian Defense Ministry has decided not to hold military parades this year on November 11 and 18 due to the spread of COVID-19.

This happens for the first time since the republic gained independence," the ministry said.

November 11 is the Lacplesis Day when tribute is paid to soldiers who fought for the independence of Latvia and freed the country from German troops in 1919, while on November 18, the Baltic nation celebrates the anniversary of its independence declared in 1918. Celebrations are traditionally accompanied by military parades.

