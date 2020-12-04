UrduPoint.com
Latvia Charges Employees Of Baltnews, Sputnik Latvia With Violating EU Sanctions Regime

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:18 AM

Employees of the Baltnews and Sputnik Latvia portals were charged with violating the EU sanctions regime, they were searched, and a written undertaking not to leave was taken from them, Sputnik reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Employees of the Baltnews and Sputnik Latvia portals were charged with violating the EU sanctions regime, they were searched, and a written undertaking not to leave was taken from them, Sputnik reported.

According to the agency, the charges were brought under Article 84 of the Latvian Criminal Law violation of the EU sanctions regime, punishment ranging from a monetary fine to imprisonment.

"Latvian citizens are accused of violating the sanctions regime because of their work for Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency. According to Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, Rossiya Segodnya is subject to personal EU sanctions imposed on the agency's general director, Dmitry Kiselev, in 2014. The employees of the sites were searched, equipment and communications were confiscated. After interrogations, a non-disclosure statement was taken," the sputniklive Telegram channel says.

