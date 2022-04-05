Latvia Closes 2 Russian Consulates, Expels More Diplomats - Foreign Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2022 | 06:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Latvia has decided to close Russian consulates in Liepaja and Daugavpils, Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Tuesday.
"Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia has taken a decision to close the Consulates General of the #Russian Federation in #Daugavpils and #Liepāja. The diplomatic staff of those Consulates General are declared personae non grata in #Latvia," Rinkevics tweeted.