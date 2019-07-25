Latvia Commends Security Cooperation With Belarus - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Thursday that the Baltic state highly assessed its security cooperation with Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Thursday that the Baltic state highly assessed its security cooperation with Belarus

"We are highly assessing the security cooperation between Latvia and Belarus," Rinkevics told reporters in Minsk after the talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei.

The Latvian foreign minister stressed that the countries had well-established communication in this sphere. According to Rinkevics, military observers from both countries regularly visit each other's drills.

"Very soon, in August, the commander-in-chief of the Latvian Armed Forces is going to visit Minsk to discuss bilateral communication and further confidence-building measures. This shows that we are developing good political and economic relations, as well as [cooperating] on the difficult security situation in the region," the foreign minister added.

Latvia and Belarus are members of different military alliances: NATO and the Collective Security Treaty Organization respectively.