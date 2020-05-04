UrduPoint.com
Latvia Confirms 17 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Rises To 896 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 03:07 PM

Latvia has confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the overall number of positive tests reported since the start of the outbreak to 896, the country's Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said on Monday

RIGA/HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Latvia has confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the overall number of positive tests reported since the start of the outbreak to 896, the country's Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 17 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Latvia after 1,219 tests were conducted," the center said on Twitter.

The country's death toll currently stands at 16. In total, 348 people have been discharged after contracting the disease.

Latvian Health Minister Ilze Vinkele said on Wednesday that she expects a second wave of COVID-19 in fall as the flu season begins.

Elsewhere in the Baltic nations, three new cases of the coronavirus disease were reported in Estonia over the past 24 hours, according to the country's Health Ministry.

In a statistical bulletin, the ministry confirmed that the COVID-19 case total in the country now stands at 1,703, with 55 deaths. In total, 259 people have been discharged in Estonia after contracting the disease, the ministry said.

Sunday's rise in the number of cases in Latvia was eight. In Estonia, only a single new positive test was reported.

Stringent social distancing measures are scheduled to remain in force in both countries until mid-May. International flights have been canceled, other border restrictions are in place, and schools, restaurants, and other public establishments remain closed.

