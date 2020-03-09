Latvia Confirms 3 New COVID-19 Cases Bringing Total to 6

Latvia has confirmed three new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which brings the total number of those infected with the virus to six, the Latvian Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said on Monday in a press release

"In general, six cases of the [coronavirus] disease in Latvia have already been laboratory confirmed," the press release said.

The new patients returned from Italy's Milan, one of the hotbeds of the epidemic, to Riga on March 7.