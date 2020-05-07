Latvia Confirms 9 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally Reaches 909 - Health Ministry

Latvia has confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the overall number of positive tests reported since the start of the outbreak to 909, the country's Center for Disease Prevention and Control said on Thursday

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Latvia has confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the overall number of positive tests reported since the start of the outbreak to 909, the country's Center for Disease Prevention and Control said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, nine new cases of COVID-19 were recorded after 2,442 tests were conducted.

Since the beginning of the virus' spread through Latvia, we have done 71,079 tests for COVID-19 and 909 cases of the infection were confirmed. Over the past 24 hours, one patient died of the disease. The official death toll from coronavirus stands at 18," the statement said.

According to the update, a total of 29 Latvian patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment, including 26 in moderate condition and three others in serious condition.

The country is currently living in a state of emergency that will last until May 12.