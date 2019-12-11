UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latvia Could Cut Number Of Municipal Deputies By Over Half - Cabinet

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 03:20 AM

Latvia Could Cut Number of Municipal Deputies by Over Half - Cabinet

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Latvia plans to reduce the number of municipal deputies in the country by over 50 percent, as part of broader reforms, the Cabinet of Ministers has announced.

The measure to reduce the number of municipal deputies from 1,600 to 750, that is by 54 percent, was supported by the Latvian cabinet on Tuesday.

The number of deputies in Latvia's capital, Riga, will be reduced to 60.

"Reducing the number of deputies will save the country 995,000 Euros," a spokesperson of Latvia's Ministry of Environmental Protection and Regional Development told Sputnik on Tuesday.

As part of the ongoing administrative and territorial reform in the country, it is planned to reduce the number of local government branches from 119 to 39.

If approved by Latvia's parliament, the new measures will come into force in 2021.

Related Topics

Parliament Riga Latvia From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

National and Reserve Service Authority, Office of ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Gahwa Championships witness qualitative ..

2 hours ago

US blacklists former Malir SSP Rao Anwar for alleg ..

3 hours ago

Charter of New Alliance of Virtue / Full Text/

3 hours ago

Fourth Meeting of Task Force on Combating Terroris ..

3 hours ago

Federal cabinet denies Maryam Nawaz's travel to ab ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.