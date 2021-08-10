UrduPoint.com

Latvia Declares Migrant Emergency On Belarus Border

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:54 PM

Latvia declares migrant emergency on Belarus border

Latvia on Tuesday declared a local state of emergency along the border with Belarus following an influx of migrants from the Middle East after neighbouring Lithuania began sending migrants back

Riga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Latvia on Tuesday declared a local state of emergency along the border with Belarus following an influx of migrants from the middle East after neighbouring Lithuania began sending migrants back.

In the last 24 hours, some 200 migrants have crossed over from Belarus into Latvia, an EU and NATO member state of 1.9 million people.

Poland, which also shares a border with Belarus, has reported 349 migrants arriving since Friday.

"The emergency regime means that the border between Latvia and Belarus will be practically closed to everybody," Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said after the cabinet approved the emergency to last from Wednesday until November 10.

Latvian border guard patrols have already been reinforced by army soldiers, police officers and guards from the EU's Frontex border agency.

The emergency regime will allow Latvian personnel to use physical force if necessary to send migrants back over the border and officers would not be obliged to accept applications for asylum.

European Union ministers are to hold crisis video conference talks next week on the migrant influx.

Brussels has accused strongman Alexander Lukashenko of deliberately encouraging new unauthorised arrivals of mainly Iraqi migrants in retaliation for increasingly tough sanctions against his regime.

Lithuania, which has offered strong support and refuge to the Belarusian opposition, last week began a policy of pushing back the migrants after more than 4,000 crossed over so far this year.

Only 81 migrants crossed into Lithuania in 2020.

The EU earlier on Tuesday announced a "significant decrease" in migrant crossings to Lithuania after Iraq suspended flights to Belarus following requests from Brussels and Vilnius.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Army Police Iraq Brussels Vilnius Belarus Lithuania Latvia Middle East November Border 2020 From Cabinet Million Opposition

Recent Stories

PTI to win Cantonment Board election in Sindh; hop ..

PTI to win Cantonment Board election in Sindh; hopes Sadaqat Jatoi

44 seconds ago
 US stocks edge higher ahead of infrastructure vote ..

US stocks edge higher ahead of infrastructure vote

47 seconds ago
 CCOP reviews transaction structure for revival of ..

CCOP reviews transaction structure for revival of PSMC

49 seconds ago
 Springboks make 10 changes to team for Argentina T ..

Springboks make 10 changes to team for Argentina Test

52 seconds ago
 Development in erstwhile FATA vital for prosperity ..

Development in erstwhile FATA vital for prosperity, welfare of people: Asad Qais ..

3 minutes ago
 UBG hails record FBR revenue collection

UBG hails record FBR revenue collection

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.