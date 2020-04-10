Latvia Defies Coronavirus to Host NATO Exercise Steel Brawler

A six-day NATO military exercise will go ahead in Latvia next week despite coronavirus concerns, the armed forces of the small Baltic nation have confirmed

"From April 13-18, the Steele Brawler military exercise will take place at the Mza Mackevici training ground in Daugavpils municipality," the military said on its website.

Around 600 troops and 100 military vehicles will be deployed to the area near the southern city of Daugavpils, close to Lithuanian and Belarusian borders.

The exercise is aimed to hone the skills of the NATO enhanced forward presence battle group in Latvia, which has reported several coronavirus infections amid NATO personnel. The country has 612 infection cases, including three severe ones.