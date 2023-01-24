UrduPoint.com

Latvia Demands Russian Ambassador To Leave Republic Before February 24 - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Latvia demanded that Russian Ambassador Mikhail Vanin leave the republic before February 24, the same date Latvian Ambassador to Moscow Maris Riekstins will leave Russia, the Latvian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Latvia lowers the level of diplomatic relations with Russia from February 24, Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Monday.

"On January 23, 2023, the Russian Ambassador to the Republic of Latvia, Mikhail Vanin, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Russian Ambassador was informed about Latvia's decision to lower the level of diplomatic relations with Russia from February 24, 2023 to the level of charge d'affaires," the statement says.

"The Ambassador of Russia must leave Latvia by February 24, 2023. The Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia to Russia will leave Russia by February 24," the ministry noted.

