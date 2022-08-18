UrduPoint.com

Latvia Demolishes Last Lenin Monument In Country Near Capital City - Reports

Latvia demolished one of the last monuments of the USSR founder Vladimir Lenin and the stele in honor of the liberation of Riga from Nazi occupation, the Latvian television (LTV) broadcaster reported on Thursday

The Soviet monuments were dismantled on Wednesday night in Riga's outskirts so as not to hinder traffic and not to create threats to public security, the broadcaster reported. The stele was dismantled in Stopini village and Lenin's monument in Mucenieki village.

The regional council was looking into giving the monuments over to the national artists' union or a museum, but none of them were interested in the soviet monuments, so it was decided to destroy the art objects, LTV reported, quoting officials.

Russian embassy in Riga said that the actions of Latvian authorities are destructive and they polarize the multinational population of their country.

"We consider this unfriendly step as another act of provocation that confirms the immaturity of the local authorities in the issue of compliance with the international obligations assumed by Latvia in the military memorial sphere," the Russian embassy said on Telegram.

On Tuesday, Estonia dismantled the T-34 tank monument despite protests by the locals under the pretext that Soviet monuments serve as Russian propaganda aimed at dividing the Estonian society, as claimed by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

Latvia, along with neighboring Lithuania and Estonia, became one of the first former USSR republics to almost completely eradicate Soviet monuments. The demolition of Lenin's monuments and other figures of the revolutionary movement in the Baltic States began even before the official dissolution of the USSR.

Cases of vandalism against Soviet monuments became more frequent after the beginning of Russia's special operation in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the actions toward monuments to Soviet soldiers in Latvia and Lithuania "an international disgrace."

