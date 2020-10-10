UrduPoint.com
Latvia Deports Ex-Leader Of Soviet Military Veterans To Russia

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 04:01 PM

RIGA (UrduPoint News - 10th October, 2020) The Latvian Interior Ministry has ordered deportation of Vladimir Norvind, the former head of the now-defunct association of Soviet military veterans in the Baltic country, to Russia.

The deportation has been confirmed by the veteran's friends and family.

According to Norvind's friend, historian Viktor Gushchin, the veteran told him on Friday that he had received the order to leave the country, but had the right to appeal the decision on October 12. Hours later, however, the veteran was detained and transported to the Russian border.

According to Gushchin, Norvind believes that the main reason behind his expulsion is his public activities and asks to support his wife, who is a Latvian national.

Norvind, a Russian citizen, headed the association of military veterans that included former Soviet soldiers who live in Latvia and receive Russian pensions. The association was dissolved by a court decision several years ago. Norvind, born in 1945, has been engaged in public and journalistic activities in Latvia.

