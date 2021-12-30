UrduPoint.com

Latvia, Estonia Have Not Protested Lithuania's Limit On Power From Belarus' NPP - Vilnius

Riga and Tallinn have not complained to Brussels about Vilnius' decision to limit the electric power incoming to Lithuania from Belarus' Astravets Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), and energy relations between the Baltic States are stable, Lithuanian Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Riga and Tallinn have not complained to Brussels about Vilnius' decision to limit the electric power incoming to Lithuania from Belarus' Astravets Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), and energy relations between the Baltic States are stable, Lithuanian Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys said on Thursday.

In mid-September, Vilnius cut down the electricity imported to its grid from the Belarusian NPP. Latvia, however, said the decision had no technical grounds. Subsequently, Kreivys did not rule out the possibility that Latvia and Estonia might complain to the European Union.

The energy minister added that this initiative of Lithuania is fully legitimate, and therefore, there were no complaints about this issue.

Lithuania has been one of the main opponents of the construction of the nuclear facility, less than 8 miles from its border, and claimed that it poses a threat to the country's national security. Vilnius spoke in favor of banning the import of Belarusian energy to the EU.

