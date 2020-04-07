UrduPoint.com
Latvia Extends State Of Emergency Until May 12 Over COVID-19 - Prime Minister

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The Latvian government has decided to extend the state of emergency in the country until May 12 in light of the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Karins said on Tuesday.

On March 17, Latvia declared the state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak until April 14.

All international passenger traffic has been suspended, mass events are prohibited, and schools and universities have been closed.

"The state of emergency in Latvia has been extended until May 12," Karins told reporters.

Latvia has so far confirmed 548 COVID-19 cases and three fatalities.

Globally, the number of people infected with the coronavirus stands at over 1.36 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. Of these, over 76,000 have died.

