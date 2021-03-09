UrduPoint.com
Latvia Halts Use Of 1 AstraZeneca Batch After Complications - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 10:18 PM

Latvia has suspended the use of ABV5300 batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine after two recipients had health problems after vaccination, the Delfi internet portal reported on Tuesday, citing spokeswoman of the Latvian State Agency of Medicines Dita Okmane

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Latvia has suspended the use of ABV5300 batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine after two recipients had health problems after vaccination, the Delfi internet portal reported on Tuesday, citing spokeswoman of the Latvian State Agency of Medicines Dita Okmane.

On Sunday, Austria suspended inoculations with the same batch of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a precaution after one vaccinated woman died and another developed pulmonary embolism.

According to the news outlet, the decision to suspend the use of the vaccines from the batch numbered ABV5300 was made after unspecified health problems were found in two patients following the inoculations.

Okmane told Delfi that, though the research by the European Medicines Agency said that there was no cause-and-effect link between the vaccination and health problems, Latvia decided to suspend the use of vaccines from the batch as a precaution.

Latvia has confirmed over 86,000 COVID-19 cases, with 1,618 deaths, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The country has managed to vaccinate only 1.1 percent of its adult population that is the second-lowest figure among the EU countries, with only Bulgaria lagging behind.

