UrduPoint.com

Latvia Hands Over 4 Helicopters To Ukrainian Air Force - Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Latvia Hands Over 4 Helicopters to Ukrainian Air Force - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Ukraine has received four helicopters from Latvia, Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks said on Monday.

"The Ukrainian Air Force has just received 4 helicopters donated by Latvia - soon to be included in the aviation fleet of the Ukrainian Army," Pabriks said on Twitter.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Twitter that his country also received six more M109 howitzers from Latvia and they "are already showing results on the battlefield."

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Twitter Latvia From

Recent Stories

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs6.72

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs6.72

2 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Relax Enforcement of Iran Sanct ..

US Not Planning to Relax Enforcement of Iran Sanctions to Reach JCPOA Deal - Sta ..

1 hour ago
 Sindh can make anti-venom, rabies vaccines in-hous ..

Sindh can make anti-venom, rabies vaccines in-house: Dr Azra

1 hour ago
 Chief Minister Punjab reviews situation after rele ..

Chief Minister Punjab reviews situation after release of water by India in Ravi

1 hour ago
 PM working for national interest: Rana Tanveer

PM working for national interest: Rana Tanveer

1 hour ago
 Simon Stiell of Grenada named new UN climate chief ..

Simon Stiell of Grenada named new UN climate chief

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.