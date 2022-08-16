Latvia Hands Over 4 Helicopters to Ukrainian Air Force - Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Ukraine has received four helicopters from Latvia, Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks said on Monday.

"The Ukrainian Air Force has just received 4 helicopters donated by Latvia - soon to be included in the aviation fleet of the Ukrainian Army," Pabriks said on Twitter.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Twitter that his country also received six more M109 howitzers from Latvia and they "are already showing results on the battlefield."