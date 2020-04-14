Latvia Has No Plans to Impose Extra Measures to Curb COVID-19 Pandemic - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Latvian authorities have no plans to introduce additional measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Karins said on Tuesday, adding at the same time that the fight against the virus in the country is far from over

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The Latvian authorities have no plans to introduce additional measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Karins said on Tuesday, adding at the same time that the fight against the virus in the country is far from over.

On March 17, Latvia declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak until April 14. All international passenger traffic has been suspended, mass events are prohibited, and schools and universities have been closed. Last week, the Latvian government decided to extend the state of emergency in the country until May 12.

"There are currently no new measures planned to contain COVID-19, but it is too early to relax," the prime minister said.

Karins also called on citizens to respect restrictions imposed in the country.

"COVID-19 is an insidious disease that scientists still know very little about, so the only way to contain the disease is to keep distance and wash hands," the prime minister stated.

According to Latvia's Center for Disease Prevention and Control, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country amounts to 655.