UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latvia Has No Plans To Impose Extra Measures To Curb COVID-19 Pandemic - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:21 PM

Latvia Has No Plans to Impose Extra Measures to Curb COVID-19 Pandemic - Prime Minister

The Latvian authorities have no plans to introduce additional measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Karins said on Tuesday, adding at the same time that the fight against the virus in the country is far from over

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The Latvian authorities have no plans to introduce additional measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Karins said on Tuesday, adding at the same time that the fight against the virus in the country is far from over.

On March 17, Latvia declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak until April 14. All international passenger traffic has been suspended, mass events are prohibited, and schools and universities have been closed. Last week, the Latvian government decided to extend the state of emergency in the country until May 12.

"There are currently no new measures planned to contain COVID-19, but it is too early to relax," the prime minister said.

Karins also called on citizens to respect restrictions imposed in the country.

"COVID-19 is an insidious disease that scientists still know very little about, so the only way to contain the disease is to keep distance and wash hands," the prime minister stated.

According to Latvia's Center for Disease Prevention and Control, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country amounts to 655.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Traffic Same Latvia March April May All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federal Tax Authority extends tax period for excis ..

23 minutes ago

Obama Endorses Biden for President in November Ele ..

2 minutes ago

900 Pakistani expats donate Rs 45m to PM's COVID-1 ..

2 minutes ago

Obama Endorses Biden for US President - Statement

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives telephone call from Bul ..

53 minutes ago

Russian Diplomats Trying to Find Children Stranded ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.