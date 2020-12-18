UrduPoint.com
Latvia Imposes More Restrictions On Stores During New Year Holidays Over COVID-19 - Gov't

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 12:11 AM

The Latvian government on Thursday decided to tighten restrictions to combat COVID-19, curbing the retail sector during Christmas and New Year holidays

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The Latvian government on Thursday decided to tighten restrictions to combat COVID-19, curbing the retail sector during Christmas and New Year holidays.

"During the holiday season, it will be possible to purchase food, household goods, hygiene products, and animal products, press publications, public transport tickets, face masks and other personal protective equipment items, as well as flowers and Christmas trees at points of sale. These conditions will enter into force on 19 December and will remain in force until 11 January," the press release read.

Previously, such restrictions were only effective on weekends.

The government noted that pharmacies, including veterinaries, optical stores and fuel stations, will continue to operate as usual, adding that there will be no additional restrictions on online shopping.

The authorities also recommended nationals to only celebrate holidays within their own household, deliberately avoiding visits to fiends.

"Until 11 January, the condition that all public and private events are prohibited and canceled, with the exception of events within a single household, remains in force," the statement said.

Earlier in December, the emergency situation regime was extended in Latvia until January 11.

