UrduPoint.com

Latvia Invites Canada, Ukraine To Three Seas Summit In Riga - Foreign Affairs Official

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Latvia Invites Canada, Ukraine to Three Seas Summit in Riga - Foreign Affairs Official

OTTAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Canada and Ukraine are invited to attend the next Three Seas Summit to be held in Riga later this month, Latvian Parliamentarian Secretary for Foreign Affairs Zanda Kalniņa-Lukasevica said at a press conference alongside Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Baltic counterparts in Quebec City on Thursday.

"Latvia will host the next Threes Seas initiative Summit and business forum in Riga on the 20 and 21st of June, and we have also invited Canada to support the initiative by participating," Kalniņa-Lukasevica said.

"We also invited Ukraine to be present in this summit."

The announcement comes as Baltic diplomats are in Canada holding talks with Joly on energy, defense, and food security related issues.

During the presser, Joly stressed Canada's continued support for an overhauled defense on NATO's Eastern flank amidst increasing tensions with Russia.

The Three Seas Summit initiative is a political and commercial platform whose goal is to improve connectivity between twelve EU Member States allocated between the Baltic, Adriatic, and Black seas.

Related Topics

NATO Business Ukraine Russia Canada Riga Latvia June

Recent Stories

Special Committee of Cabinet deliberates to file s ..

Special Committee of Cabinet deliberates to file sedition case against Imran Kha ..

6 minutes ago
 Latvia Invites Canada, Ukraine to Three Seas Summi ..

Latvia Invites Canada, Ukraine to Three Seas Summit in Riga - Foreign Affairs Of ..

7 minutes ago
 UN Official Says NPT Parties Should Agree to Set o ..

UN Official Says NPT Parties Should Agree to Set of Measures to Reduce Risk of N ..

7 minutes ago
 US House Judiciary Committee Considers Gun Control ..

US House Judiciary Committee Considers Gun Control Package After Series of Mass ..

7 minutes ago
 Govt takes inevitable decision, raises petroleum p ..

Govt takes inevitable decision, raises petroleum prices to strike deal with IMF: ..

7 minutes ago
 US, Russia Need to Return to Arms Control Dialogue ..

US, Russia Need to Return to Arms Control Dialogue at First Opportunity - UN Off ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.