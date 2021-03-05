UrduPoint.com
Latvia Is EU Outlier In Number Of People Inoculated Against COVID-19 - Reports

Less than three percent of Latvia's adult population have so far received the first shots of a coronavirus vaccine, making it the country with the lowest number of inoculated people in the European Union, the Delfi internet portal reported, citing the data by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Less than three percent of Latvia's adult population have so far received the first shots of a coronavirus vaccine, making it the country with the lowest number of inoculated people in the European Union, the Delfi internet portal reported, citing the data by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

According to the reports, only 2.

9 percent of adults in Latvia got the first dose - this is the lowest number in the EU and the European Economic Area (EEA). Speaking about other Baltic states, in Estonia, 4.1 percent of adults got the first inoculation, in Lithuania - 7.1 percent. The highest European figures are in Malta where 12.6 percent of adults were vaccinated with the first dose.

The average number of adults in the EU/the EEA who got the first inoculation is 6.4 percent, with just 3 percent of them having already received the second dose.

