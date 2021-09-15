Latvia Launches Trains With Cars for Vaccinated Passengers - Operator

Cars for people vaccinated against COVID-19 or those who have recently recovered from the virus have started to appear on some train routes in Latvia, a representative of Pasazieru vilciens, the passenger-carrying railway monopoly in Latvia, told Sputnik

"From September 15, on a number of railway routes in Latvia, train cars for vaccinated or previously ill with COVID passengers have appeared. Boarding is allowed upon presenting a COVID certificate or a negative COVID-19 test," the representative said.

In such cars passengers are allowed to take off their face masks.

It was previously reported that such wagons would appear as pilot projects on the Riga - Daugavpils - Kraslava and Riga - Rezekne 2 routes.