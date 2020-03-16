UrduPoint.com
Latvia Likely To Reject Report On 96 Living SS Legion Veterans - Author

Latvia Likely to Reject Report on 96 Living SS Legion Veterans - Author

Latvia will likely come to the defense of the 96 former members of the Latvian Legion of the German Nazi SS organization who have recently been named in a report and who are still alive today, Alexander Dyukov, the head of Russia's Historical Memory Foundation and one of the authors of the report, said on Monday

The report was presented earlier in the day at a roundtable at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency in Moscow.

"I predict that our opponents in Latvia will say: 'Well, some veterans, they did their duty, they fought at the front, they are not involved in crimes, everything is fine.

' In fact, it is not [fine]. The Latvian SS Legion, its activities, as well as other units of the SS troops, are qualified by the Nuremberg trial [as war crimes]. The crimes committed by the Latvian SS legion are known, and attempts to reduce the activities of the legion exclusively to front-line activities are unsuccessful," Dyukov said at the roundtable.

During the Great Patriotic War - the Eastern Front of World War II - the units of the Latvian Legion committed a range of crimes in the Soviet Union, including the killing of civilians in the villages of Zhestyanaya Gorka and Chernoye.

