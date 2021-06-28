Latvia Likely Unable to Vaccinate 70% of Population by Fall - Health Ministry

Latvia will not be able to achieve the target of 70% vaccination against COVID-19 by this fall, the country's Health Minister Daniels Pavluts told reporters on Monday

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Latvia will not be able to achieve the target of 70% vaccination against COVID-19 by this fall, the country's Health Minister Daniels Pavluts told reporters on Monday.

"In the summer, the rate of the vaccination slowed down and reaching the 70% coverage target required for herd immunity by fall does not seem realistic any more," Pavluts said in an interview with Latvian Radio.

According to the health minister, judging by other countries' experience, new outbreaks of COVID-19 can also be expected in Latvia over the next few months.

He further urged people to put aside their concerns and get the vaccine so that Latvia could go back to normal in the fall.

Pavluts announced earlier that he was against mandatory vaccination in the country.

Latvia has approved for use four COVID-19 vaccines, including AstraZeneca, Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. So far, about 30% of the population have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Since the start of the pandemic, Latvia has registered 137,240 cases of COVID-19.