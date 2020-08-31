Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia to Target Lukashenko With Sanctions - Reports

Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia will announce sanctions against 30 Bearusian officials, including President Alexander Lukashenko, later on Monday, Reuters news agency reported, citing Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia will announce sanctions against 30 Bearusian officials, including President Alexander Lukashenko, later on Monday, Reuters news agency reported, citing Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

According to the news agency, the sanctions will concern travel restrictions.