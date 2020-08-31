UrduPoint.com
Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia To Target Lukashenko With Sanctions - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 02:17 PM

Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia will announce sanctions against 30 Bearusian officials, including President Alexander Lukashenko, later on Monday, Reuters news agency reported, citing Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda

According to the news agency, the sanctions will concern travel restrictions.

More Stories From World

