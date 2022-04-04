Latvia Lowers Level of Diplomatic Relations With Russia - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Latvia is lowering the level of diplomatic relations with Russia, Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Monday.

"Latvia will reduce diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation. Concrete decisions will be announced upon completion of internal procedures," the minister tweeted, adding that the decision was made after reports about the situation in Ukraine's Bucha.