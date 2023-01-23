Latvia Lowers Level of Diplomatic Relations With Russia From February 24- Foreign Minister

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2023 | 05:52 PM

Latvia has decided to downgrade the level of diplomatic relations with Russia starting from February 24, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Latvia has decided to downgrade the level of diplomatic relations with Russia starting from February 24, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Monday.

"Due to the ongoing brutal Russian aggression against #Ukraine and in solidarity with #Estonia, #Latvia will lower level of diplomatic relations with #Russia effective February 24, demanding Russia to act accordingly," Rinkevics tweeted.

