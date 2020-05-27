Latvia May Lift Nationwide State of Emergency Over Pandemic After June 9 - Prime Minister

The Latvian authorities are not planning to extend the nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic beyond June 9, the country's Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Karins said on Wednesday, adding that some limitations would remain in force

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The Latvian authorities are not planning to extend the nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic beyond June 9, the country's Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Karins said on Wednesday, adding that some limitations would remain in force.

"The state of emergency linked to the COVID-19 pandemic in Latvia is not planned to be extended after June 9, however, some restrictions may remain following this date," Karins told reporters.

The Baltic country declared the state of emergency over COVID-19 on March 13.

The Latvian health authorities have so far recorded 1,057 cases and 23 coronavirus-related deaths in the country. A total of 741 patients have recovered.