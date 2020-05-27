UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latvia May Lift Nationwide State Of Emergency Over Pandemic After June 9 - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 07:59 PM

Latvia May Lift Nationwide State of Emergency Over Pandemic After June 9 - Prime Minister

The Latvian authorities are not planning to extend the nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic beyond June 9, the country's Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Karins said on Wednesday, adding that some limitations would remain in force

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The Latvian authorities are not planning to extend the nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic beyond June 9, the country's Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Karins said on Wednesday, adding that some limitations would remain in force.

"The state of emergency linked to the COVID-19 pandemic in Latvia is not planned to be extended after June 9, however, some restrictions may remain following this date," Karins told reporters.

The Baltic country declared the state of emergency over COVID-19 on March 13.

The Latvian health authorities have so far recorded 1,057 cases and 23 coronavirus-related deaths in the country. A total of 741 patients have recovered.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Latvia March May June Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan army shots down Indian spy quadcopter in ..

4 minutes ago

US stocks open higher, Dow +1.4%, Nasdaq: +0.2%

2 minutes ago

Trump offers to mediate in India-China frontier sh ..

2 minutes ago

Lufthansa says currently 'unable to approve' state ..

2 minutes ago

Uzma Khan demands action against Malik Riaz’s fa ..

13 minutes ago

SRTA: 30th June last day to avail of fine discount ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.