Latvia May Require More NATO Troops Over Situation In Ukraine - Defense Minister

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Latvia may have to demand the presence of a larger contingent of NATO troops to be stationed in the country if Russia continues its current policy toward Ukraine, Latvian Minister of Defence Artis Pabriks said on Wednesday.

"If Russia chooses an even more aggressive path and resolves its internal problems at the expense of Ukraine, this will be considered an additional threat to NATO. Therefore, we may have to demand the presence of a larger contingent of allies in Latvia in the near future," Pabriks told reporters.

Tensions around Ukraine have been aggravated in the past several weeks by a Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border. Moscow has repeatedly denied West and Kiev's allegation that it is preparing for invasion. Russia also points to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it sees as a threat to its national security while asserting that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

