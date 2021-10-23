UrduPoint.com

Latvia Might Cancel Drug Subsidies For Citizens Refusing COVID-19 Vaccination - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 06:42 PM

Latvian Finance Minister Janis Reirs proposed to consider cutting off state compensation payments for drugs for citizens who refuse COVID-19 vaccination

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) Latvian Finance Minister Janis Reirs proposed to consider cutting off state compensation payments for drugs for citizens who refuse COVID-19 vaccination.

"Maybe, the health ministry will finally propose something to limit those who have not been vaccinated? For example, we have approved 40 million Euros ($46.6 million) for payrolls for medical workers, only due to COVID-19. And I would like to say that many people receive, for example, compensated medicines, but they (these people) have not been vaccinated. But, maybe, we need this money to treat them, but not for compensation mechanisms?" Reirs said, the LSM news outlet reported.

Over 700,000 Latvians are entitled to receive such government support, which costs the Baltic state over 183 million euros annually, according to the media.

Patient organizations and associations of people with special needs in Latvia agree on the necessity of boosting motivation to get vaccinated. However, deprivation of compensated drugs would be inhuman, according to activists.

On Thursday, COVID-19 related lockdown began in Latvia, which will be in effect till November 15. The containment measure will cost the country's economy about 200 million euros, Reirs estimated on Tuesday.

