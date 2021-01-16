Latvia Might Use Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V Given EU Approval - Health Minister

Latvia is not ruling out the possibility of using Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V if it is authorized by the European Union, Latvian Health Minister Daniels Pavluts said on Friday

Asked at a briefing if Latvia could possibly use the Russian vaccine, Pavluts replied "at this point definitely not."

"This vaccine has not been tried in the laboratories of organizations which Latvia trusts and cooperates with � those of the European Union and its partners. As far as I know, not enough parameters of the vaccine's development and clinical trials were provided to authorize its use in the EU. If it gets registered in the EU, I see no problems. We will use those vaccines which get the EU's authorization," the minister said.

Sputnik V was registered by the Russian Health Ministry on August 11. In addition to Russia, Sputnik V was registered by Algeria, Argentina, Belarus, Bolivia, Palestine, Paraguay, Serbia and Venezuela. It is currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials in Russia, Belarus, Egypt, India, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela.

The vaccine is built on a human adenoviral vector platform, a well-researched technology. Interim clinical results from the latest studies in mid-December established its efficacy at 91.4 percent and at 100 percent against severe cases. The vaccine's dosing regimen is two doses per patient at least 21 days apart.