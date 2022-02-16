UrduPoint.com

Latvia Not Planning To Relocate Embassy From Kiev - Senior Diplomat

Published February 16, 2022

Latvia has no immediate plans to relocate its embassy from Kiev to another city, but has evacuation guidelines ready should the need arise, State Secretary at the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andris Pelss, said on Wednesday

On Monday, the United States announced the relocation of its embassy in Ukraine from Kiev to Lviv.

"The Latvian embassy in Kiev has close relations with the Ukrainian government and authorities, so it is not planning to relocate. At the same time, there are plans for evacuating the embassy that can be implemented if necessary," Pelss told reporters.

In the past few months, Western countries and Ukraine have accused Russia of deploying additional troops along the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed these allegations, saying that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its troops within its territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western military advisers in the breakaway Donbas region and increased arms deliveries to Kiev.

