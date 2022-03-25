Latvia Permanently Bans Another Six Russian Singers, Actors Over Ukraine

The Latvian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that six more Russian actors and singers have been barred from entering Latvia indefinitely for supporting Russia's military operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The Latvian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that six more Russian actors and singers have been barred from entering Latvia indefinitely for supporting Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

"Latvia continues to ban those who support the Kremlin regime from entry into Latvia, and will consistently do so in future," the press statement read.

The personae non gratae are rapper Timati, actors Maria Shukshina, Mikhail Boyarsky, Sergey Bezrukhov, Igor Ugolnikov, and pop-rock artist Yulia Chicherina. This brings the number of sanctioned Russian cultural figures up to 31.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.