Latvia Plans to Close Ports to Russian Ships - Transport Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Latvia, following Lithuania and Estonia, plans to close its ports to Russian ships during the country's military operation in Ukraine, Latvian Transport Minister Talis Linkaits said on Monday.

"Ships under the Russian flag still enter Latvian ports, which, in my opinion, is unacceptable, so we are preparing relevant decisions in the government," Linkaits told Latvian broadcaster TV3.

According to the minister, cargo movements continue despite sanctions imposed on Russia and Belarus, so the port operations are not significantly affected.

The Latvian Transport Ministry urged port authorities to refuse access to ships under the Russian flag, but this request is not always observed.

Earlier in March, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte announced the closure of the countries' ports to Russian ships.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.