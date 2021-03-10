Latvia Plans to Transfer Most of Employed Population to Remote Work

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The Latvian government generally supported at its meeting a new plan to limit the spread of COVID-19, which envisions the maximum transfer of the republic's employed population to remote work, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The meeting lasted several hours. Ministers considered different scenarios to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The finally chose an option stipulating the maximum transfer of the employed population to remote work. Exceptions will be made only for companies involved in production - at the moment, this sector employs 25 percent of those who work in the country, or 221,000 people. They will have to strictly adhere to epidemiological requirements.

The government intends to hold a final vote on the issue Thursday.

An emergency situation regime is under way in Latvia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.