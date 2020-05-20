Latvia Poised to Lift Coronavirus-Related State of Emergency in June - Prime Minister

The Latvian government aims to lift the coronavirus-related state of emergency in June, while keeping certain limitations in place to ensure that the pandemic is completely eradicated, Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Karins said on Wednesday

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The Latvian government aims to lift the coronavirus-related state of emergency in June, while keeping certain limitations in place to ensure that the pandemic is completely eradicated, Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Karins said on Wednesday.

Latvia declared state of emergency over COVID-19 on March 13.

"The government's aim is to cancel the state of emergency declared in Latvia due to the COVID-19 pandemic while keeping certain restrictions in place," Karins told reporters.

Such measures as social distancing and enhanced hygiene requirements will remain in effect even if the state of emergency is lifted, according to the prime minister.

"It is because COVID-19 is so far only contained, but not completely eradicated," Karins added.

Latvia is the country with the lowest infection rate in the Baltic region. As of Wednesday, Latvian health authorities have detected 1,016 cases and no coronavirus-related deaths in the country.