Latvia Pushes Back Riga Legislative Elections to Late August Over COVID-19 - Cabinet

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The Latvian government has further pushed back snap elections to the Riga legislature from June to August 29 due to the COVID-19 epidemic, with the national parliament yet to make a final decision on the matter, the cabinet's spokesperson told Sputnik.

The Latvian parliament ordered the dissolution of the city legislature in February, following a waste disposal row in the capital.

"The government has decided to postpone early elections to the capital's city council yet another time. The elections were originally scheduled for April 25, but were postponed to June 6 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, August 29," the spokesperson said.

Latvia has been in a state of emergency in connection with the epidemic since March 17. On Tuesday, it was extended until May 12.

The county has so far confirmed 589 COVID-19 cases, including two fatalities.