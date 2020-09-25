UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latvia Puts 101 Belarusian Officials On Sanctions List

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

Latvia Puts 101 Belarusian Officials on Sanctions List

The Latvian Foreign Ministry on Friday published a list of 101 officials it believes to be involved in violence and repression against the Belarusians

RIGA/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The Latvian Foreign Ministry on Friday published a list of 101 officials it believes to be involved in violence and repression against the Belarusians.

The list was put together in consultations with Lithuania and Estonia. The people on the lists will be banned from entering all three countries.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry added 98 Belarusian officials to its list, which originally had 30 Names.

Related Topics

Estonia Lithuania All From

Recent Stories

Development of public health infrastructure priori ..

6 minutes ago

The 64MP quad camera is here, Huawei’s new HUAWE ..

8 minutes ago

Conference of the People’s Council of Turkmenist ..

26 minutes ago

Faisal Iqbal cleared to rejoin Balochistan

32 minutes ago

Balochistan’s socio-political development is gov ..

51 minutes ago

Esra Bilgic comes down hard upon Lahore CCPO for h ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.