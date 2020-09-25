Latvia Puts 101 Belarusian Officials on Sanctions List

The Latvian Foreign Ministry on Friday published a list of 101 officials it believes to be involved in violence and repression against the Belarusians

RIGA/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The Latvian Foreign Ministry on Friday published a list of 101 officials it believes to be involved in violence and repression against the Belarusians.

The list was put together in consultations with Lithuania and Estonia. The people on the lists will be banned from entering all three countries.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry added 98 Belarusian officials to its list, which originally had 30 Names.